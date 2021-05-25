Wordings of the documents are not available yet.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted the bills on the foundations of national resistance and boosting the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament.

Read alsoZelensky enacts law to launch farmland market in UkrainePresidential bill No. 5557 on the foundations of national resistance was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on May 25, as reported on the parliament's website.

The president also submitted the bill on amending Article 1 of the Law on the Strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to boost the number of troops following the adoption of the bill on the foundations of national resistance.

The bills are defined as urgent.



Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila