The law renews the procedure for holding competitions for civil service positions of all categories.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted the law on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine regarding the resumption of competitions for holding civil service positions and other civil service issues (No. 1285-IX).

The law renews the procedure for holding competitions for civil service positions of all categories, according to the president's press service.

Under the law, within six months from the date of its entry into force, competitions shall be announced for positions held by persons under a civil service contract for the period of quarantine established by the government over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read alsoRada expands powers of acting ministersAlso, the law cancels the provision according to which an entity authorized to handle appointments may decide to dismiss a civil servant from 'A'- category post on their own initiative, by nomination by the prime minister of Ukraine, the relevant minister, or the head of the central executive agency (head of a government agency) within four months from the date of appointment of the prime minister or the relevant minister, or the head of the agency.

What is more, the law excludes the ban on entrusting a first deputy minister and deputy ministers with a wider range of the minister’s duties if the top post is vacant.

More news reports

Reporting by UNIAN