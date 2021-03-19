Lawmakers welcomed the words with loud applause.

President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has said Crimea is Ukraine.

"Seven years have passed since [Russia's] military aggression, which tore apart the international order and harmony in Europe. We, the Lithuanians, continue firmly saying: 'Crimea is Ukraine,'" he said in Ukrainian on Friday, on March 19, 2021.

Loud applause greeted his statement.

Nauseda added his country condemns Moscow's actions and advocates Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

More news reports

Reporting by UNIAN