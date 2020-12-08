The pro-Russian force's candidate has won the popular vote

Almost 57% of Kryvyi Rih residents who cast their ballots in the mayoral election revote on December 6 have supported Kostiantyn Pavlov, 47, member of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, the local election commission has told UNIAN.

His rival Dmytro Shevchuk, a representative of pro-president's Servant of the People Party, has gained almost 40.5% of the votes.

Read alsoSBU looking into Zakarpattia deputies singing Hungarian anthem at session hallDespite being Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown, the major industrial city in eastern Ukraine has thus failed to vote in a pro-president's candidate.

One of the leaders in the new mayor's Opposition Platform – For Life party is Vladimir Putin's major political operative in Ukraine, Viktor Medvedchuk.

Local election in Kryvyi Rih: Background

The revote in the latest mayoral election, informally referred to as a "runoff," was held in Kryvyi Rih was held on December 6 after incumbent mayor Yuriy Vilkul, who had held the top post in the city for the past 10 years and was leading in the first round of the election withdrew from the race citing health reasons.

The turnout in the runoff stood at 35.14%, the election commission reported.

Over 4,000 ballots were declared invalid.

The police launched two criminal proceedings on the facts of violations of the electoral legislation.

