As of 20:00 on Sunday, November 22, the average voter turnout in the mayoral elections runoff stood at 29.53%.
That's according to the Media Relations Department of the Central Election Commission Secretariat.
Voter turnout in Dnipro was at 23.93%, Nikopol – at 24.20%, Sloviansk – at 32.40%, Uzhgorod – at 27.94%, Berdiansk – at 39.23%, Lviv – at 38.94%, Drohobych – at 30-21% , Mykolaiv – at 28.40%, Poltava – at 25.52%, Rivne – at 30.35%, and Cherkasy – at 26.02%.
- The second round of local elections was held in 11 cities across Ukraine where mayors were being voted in.
- Also, local council deputies were being elected in 47 settlements.
