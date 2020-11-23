Photo from UNIAN, Mykola Tys

As of 20:00 on Sunday, November 22, the average voter turnout in the mayoral elections runoff stood at 29.53%.

That's according to the Media Relations Department of the Central Election Commission Secretariat.

Voter turnout in Dnipro was at 23.93%, Nikopol – at 24.20%, Sloviansk – at 32.40%, Uzhgorod – at 27.94%, Berdiansk – at 39.23%, Lviv – at 38.94%, Drohobych – at 30-21% , Mykolaiv – at 28.40%, Poltava – at 25.52%, Rivne – at 30.35%, and Cherkasy – at 26.02%.

Author: UNIAN