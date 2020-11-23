The second round of the vote took place on Sunday.

As of 20:00 on Sunday, November 22, the average voter turnout in the mayoral elections runoff stood at 29.53%.

That's according to the Media Relations Department of the Central Election Commission Secretariat.

Voter turnout in Dnipro was at 23.93%, Nikopol – at 24.20%, Sloviansk – at 32.40%, Uzhgorod – at 27.94%, Berdiansk – at 39.23%, Lviv – at 38.94%, Drohobych – at 30-21% , Mykolaiv – at 28.40%, Poltava – at 25.52%, Rivne – at 30.35%, and Cherkasy – at 26.02%.

Local election runoff: Latest

The second round of local elections was held in 11 cities across Ukraine where mayors were being voted in.

Also, local council deputies were being elected in 47 settlements.

Mayoral elections runoff: Exit polls

