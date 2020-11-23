Voter turnout in the western regions was higher than that in the southeast.

Five political parties have overcome the conditional 5% electoral threshold in the latest local elections held Sunday.

The aggregated rating of parties gained in local elections says the conditional 5% electoral threshold was tackled by the Servant of the People (14.5%), European Solidarity (13.7%), Opposition Platform - For Life (12.5%), Za Majbutne (For the Future) (8.6%), and Batkivshchyna (8.5%), Rating reported, citing its survey.

The indicators have been calculated from the total number of votes of voters who supported the party.

"Analysis of local elections results showed that voter turnout in the western regions was higher than that in the southeast. For example, the voter turnout was about 44% in Ternopil and Lviv regions on October 25, while only about a third of voters came to the polls in southeastern regions. As a result, the share of the western regions in the total number of voters increased from 27 to 31%," the report says.

Other parties gained below 5% of the vote.

The total rating of other (mainly local) parties is about 22%.

The aggregate support of five parliamentary parties in the elections was 51% (they received 78% in the elections to the Verkhovna Rada in 2019). However, in areas where powerful local parties were represented, parliamentary parties received much more support in local elections.

A comparative analysis of the results of the Rating group's polls based on the election results showed a fairly high accuracy of outlooks (the average deviation in the results of parties is 0.7%), while minor deviations are explained by: a shift in the real turnout toward the western regions and a relatively low share of those who actually voted in the October 25 elections.

It is also noted that the Servant of the People Party took leading positions (1st-3rd places) in Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv regions.

Opposition Platform - For Life gained good results in the south and east, as well as in Sumy region.

European Solidarity was in the lead in western regions, as well as in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Rivne, Chernivtsi regions, and the city of Kyiv.

Read alsoLocal election turnout in runoff reaches 29.53% –

Batkivshchyna has seen good results in Kirovohrad, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Poltava, and Chernivtsi regions.

Local parties won in Vinnytsia, Zakarpattia, Poltava, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kherson, and Chernivtsi regions.

The aggregated rating of parties in local elections is the sum of the results of parties in elections to regional councils, in Kyiv – to the city council, in Donetsk and Luhansk regions – to district councils.

The monitoring was carried out on the basis of data from territorial election commissions and monitoring surveys of the Rating Sociological Group (September-October 2020).

Author: UNIAN