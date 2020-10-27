Budapest is starting to blackmail Kyiv as regards European integration prospects.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has referred to Ukraine's move on entry ban for two Hungarian high-ranking officials due to their interference in local elections as "pathetic and senseless," pouring more fuel into the fire.

In a video address posted on his social media page, Szijjarto said that Budapest had not received an official notice of the entry ban.

He claimed Kyiv took "unfriendly steps" in relation to Budapest, summoning the Hungarian ambassador and banning two officials from crossing in.

"With this move, Ukraine is signaling ... that it is refusing from Hungary's support for its Euro-Atlantic integration efforts," Szijjarto said.

In the same video address, Szijjarto congratulated the ethnic Hungarian candidates on their victory in local elections in Ukraine, which he says means that the opinion of the Hungarians should be taken into account in Zakarpattia, Novoye Vremya reports.

Entry ban for two high-ranking Hungary officials

Ukraine has barred entry to two high-ranking officials from Hungary due to their campaigning in Zakarpattia during local elections on October 25. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in this regard handed a note of protest to the Hungarian ambassador.

On October 25, the day local elections were held in Ukraine, Hungarian officials campaigned for the Party of Hungarians of Ukraine and the incumbent mayor of Berehove, Zoltan Babiak.

Author: UNIAN