On Local Election Day, the Hungarian side called on the national minority living in far-western region of Ukraine to support the "Hungarian Culture Society of Zakarapattia."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine "deeply regrets" Budapest's move to brazenly confirmed its direct interference in the neighboring country's internal affairs.

The statement comes following the Hungarian side's efforts to campaign among Ukrainian citizens for the political party called the Hungarian Culture Society of Zakarpattia.

"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry deeply regrets that in this way the official Budapest brazenly confirmed its direct interference in the internal affairs of Ukraine and dealt an insidious blow to the consistent efforts of Ukraine to constructively resolve the issues existing in the Ukrainian-Hungarian relations," MFA Ukraine's press service reported.

The ministry states that Budapest has ignored Kyiv's repeated calls to stop neglecting the principles of the rule of law and good-neighborly relations and to respect the laws of Ukraine.

Read alsoUkraine not to amend education law, but negotiate its implementation with Hungary – FM KulebaThe foreign ministry noted that the citizens of Ukraine of Hungarian origin are an important and integral part of Ukrainian society, having access to all rights and opportunities for the free election of their representatives to local government bodies.

"Budapest's unacceptable prompts to voters violate Ukrainian legislation and leave the Ukrainian side with no other choice but to respond toughly to such steps in accordance with the established international practice and Ukrainian legislation," the statement says.

The foreign ministry has added that "the stirring up of emotions by the Hungarian side and provoking the citizens of Ukraine to disrespecting the Constitution of Ukraine and its laws are doomed to failure."

Local elections in October 2020

October 25 was Local Election Day in Ukraine.

Polling stations opened at 8:00 and closed at 20:00 Kyiv time.

The voter turnout across the country as of 16:00 Kyiv time on October 25 was 27%. The highest figure was in Odesa region without the city of Odesa (26%), and the lowest turnout was reported in Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions (14%).

Election commissions must summarize the voting results by November 3 inclusively, and announce the official election results by November 6 inclusively.

Author: UNIAN