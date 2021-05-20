His candidacy was backed by 293 MPs out of 226 required.

On Thursday, May 20, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, considered the appointment of Oleksiy Lyubchenko to the post of Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister.

His candidacy was backed by 293 MPs, which was enough to appoint the official to the top post in the economy ministry, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On May 14, 2021, Ihor Petrashko and Vladyslav Kryklii – ministers of economy and infrastructure, respectively, filed resignation letters for approval by parliamentarians.

According to media reports, it was President Volodymyr Zelensky who asked Infrastructure Minister Kryklii and Economy Minister Petrashko to step down.

On May 18, the Verkhovna Rada approved Petrashko's letter of resignation.

It was reported the Cabinet of Ministers was going to nominate tax chief Oleksiy Lyubchenko for the Economy Minister's post for approval by Members of Parliament.

