The official results are to be published no later than November 27.

The second round of local elections took place in 11 cities across Ukraine on Sunday, November 22.

These are the updates on the exit polls coming in from the relevant cities.

LVIV

Preliminary data say incumbent Andriy Sadovyi is winning with 62.8% of the votes.

That's according to a poll by Liberty Report sociological firm.

His opponent Oleh Syniutka is gaining 37.2%.

CHERKASY

Anatoliy Bondarenko ("Za Majbutne") has gained 54,25% of the votes, while his competitor Viktor Yevpak (Holos) is getting 45.75% so far.

MYKOLAIV

Incumbent mayor Oleksandr Senkevych is leading with 61.6%, according to a poll by Nikvesti.

DNIPRO

Incumbent Mayor Borys Filatov is in the lead, according to a Socis poll, with an overwhelming 78.75%, while his opponent Zagid Krasnov is gaining 18.25%.

SLOVIANSK

Incumbent Mayor Vadym Liakh (Opposition Bloc) is leading with 58.8%, R&B Group says. His opponent, Pavlo Prydvorov, who represents the OPZZh political force, is gaining 41.2% of the vote.

POLTAVA

According to preliminary data, Serhiy Ivashchenko is leading in Poltava. He has 41.6% of the vote. That's according to an exit poll by Poltavshchyna. His political opponent Oleksandr Mamai has 33.1%.

RIVNE

Viktor Shakirzyan (Rivne Razom) is getting 50.94%, edging a lead over European Solidarity's Oleksandr Tretiak (46.03%), according to Socis.

Slightly over 3% of Rivne residents, the agency says, have spoiled their ballots.

Local election runoff across Ukraine

The local elections runoff was held in 11 cities across Ukraine on Sunday, November 22.

Also, in 15 regions, a repeated vote is being held to elect deputies of local councils.

Voting results shall be released before November 27 inclusive.

Author: UNIAN