Ukrainian Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko says Ukraine has twice officially addressed YouTube to shut down pro-Russian TV channels, namely 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, and ZIK, that are associated with MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk.

The minister made the comment in an interview with the RBC Ukraine media outlet on April 20.

However, he says, the Ukrainian side has not yet received a response from the video hosting.

Tkachenko added that Ukraine had repeatedly turned to YouTube to halt broadcasting the said TV channels.

"There was a request, and a repeated request, because after that there were other decisions regarding the sanctions against Medvedchuk. No response has yet been received," he said.

Sanctions against Medvedchuk: Background

On February 2, 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enforced a decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions on MP Taras Kozak with the Opposition Platform – For Life Party, as well as eight entities that are the founders of the 112 Ukraine, ZIK, and NewsOne TV channels that gained notoriety for spinning Russian propaganda narratives. The broadcasting of the TV channels in the digital multiplex and cable networks was suspended in the early hours of February 3.

On February 19, 2021, the NSDC decided to impose sanctions on 19 legal entities and eight individuals. In particular, sanctions shall be applied to MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko. All their property and assets are subject to the sanctions.

According to NSDC Secretary Danilov, the SBU Security Service of Ukraine has been investigating a case under Part 5 of Article 258 (financing of terrorism), and the latest sanctions were applied to Medvedchuk, Marchenko, and other persons precisely in connection with the said probe.

Medvedchuk has lodged an appeal with the Supreme Court of Ukraine against the decree on the sanctions slapped on him.

