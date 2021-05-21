Medvedchuk said he and his lawyers would rebuke the prosecutors' arguments.

Ukrainian MP from the Opposition Platform – For Life Viktor Medvedchuk has said he considers the charges put forward against him "political repression."

During a court hearing at Kyiv's Court of Appeal, he said he fully supports the appeals of his lawyers and objects the prosecutors' appeal, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

Read alsoAnother leaked tape of Medvedchuk's call with Russian officials reveals extent of MP's mediating roleMedvedchuk added he was aware of the severity of the charges put forward against him.

"At the same time, I am convinced the evidence in the ruling of the first instance court is unfounded, and, in my opinion, unlawful," he said.

According to the MP, such evidence allegedly cannot serve as grounds for selecting a preventive measure.

"What the prosecution puts forward today is unfounded and politically motivated, and I also regard it as political repressions against me aimed at illegal criminal prosecution targeting me as a representative of a political party that opposes the political course of the incumbent government," he said.

Medvedchuk said he and his lawyers would rebuke the prosecutors' arguments.

Background

On May 11, 2021, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said she had signed off charges of high treason and attempted plunder of national resources in Russian-occupied Crimea, targeting MPs from the Opposition Platform – For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, under Articles 111 (treason) and 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Operatives with the SBU Security Service of Ukraine raided Medvedchuk's homes in Kyiv, as well as his party's office.

On May 12, Medvedchuk was handed a suspicion notice. The charges targeting Medvedchuk concern three criminal episodes.

On May 12, Medvedchuk reported to the Office of the Prosecutor General, stating he considered the case politically motivated, and the accusations – unsubstantiated.

Taras Kozak has crossed out of Ukraine, investigators say.

On May 13, Kyiv's Pechersk District Court placed Medvedchuk under house arrest.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila