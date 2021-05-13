Prosecutors request that the suspect be taken into custody until July 10.

Kyiv's Pechersk District Court Judge Viacheslav Pidpaly has overruled the motion filed by Viktor Medvedchuk's defense to release their client, MP with the Opposition Platform – For Life Party, on recognizance.

Medvedchuk, who is believed to be Vladimir Putin's main political operative in Ukraine, is suspected of high treason and violation of laws and customs of war, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

Read alsoProsecutor General Venediktova formalizes treason charges against Putin's crony Medvedchuk, his ally KozakAt the same time, the prosecution requests that the court take Medvedchuk into custody for the period until July 10.

Prosecutors also suggest that the bail be set at over UAH 300 million, which is more than $10 million.

Medvedchuk's detention: Background

On May 11, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said she had signed off charges of high treason and attempted plunder of national resources in Russian-occupied Crimea, targeting MPs from the Opposition Platform – For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, under Articles 111 (treason) and 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On May 12, Medvedchuk was handed a suspicion notice.

The charges targeting Medvedchuk concern three criminal episodes.

On Wednesday, operatives with the SBU Security Service of Ukraine raided Medvedchuk's homes in Kyiv, as well as the Party's office.

On May 12, Medvedchuk reported to the Prosecutor General's Office, stating he considered the case politically motivated, and the accusations – unsubstantiated.

Taras Kozak is outside Ukraine, investigators say.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko