Peskov called the offer "Ukraine's internal political cuisine."

The Kremlin says it is not seriously considering the idea of swapping Viktor Medvedchuk, an MP with the Opposition Platform - For Life Party who is being suspected of high treason, for Ukrainian citizens held in Russian prisons.

That's according to Russian President Vladimir Putin's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, an UNIAN correspondent in Russia reported.

"We have taken note [of the offer]. But, you know, this is rather Ukraine's internal political cuisine. Actually, I don't know why it is being proposed to put Ukrainian politicians on a swap. The question is whether the Ukrainian politician himself wants to be swapped for someone? Who is the subject of the suggested exchange on the other side? In general, it was sort of an unformulated idea. Therefore, we are probably hardly inclined to seriously consider this in any way," Peskov said, answering UNIAN's question on whether the Kremlin has taken note of such a proposal and is ready to look into it.

On May 11, 2021, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said she had signed off charges of high treason and attempted plunder of national resources in Russian-occupied Crimea, targeting MPs from the Opposition Platform – For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, under Articles 111 (treason) and 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On May 12, Medvedchuk was handed a suspicion notice.

The charges targeting Medvedchuk concern three criminal episodes.

On Wednesday, operatives with the SBU Security Service of Ukraine raided Medvedchuk's homes in Kyiv, as well as the Party's office.

On May 12, Medvedchuk reported to the Office of the Prosecutor General, stating he considered the case politically motivated, and the accusations – unsubstantiated.

Taras Kozak is outside Ukraine, investigators say.

On May 13, Kyiv's Pechersk District Court selected a measure of restraint for Ukrainian MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who had been charged with high treason. The politician shall be placed under house arrest, the court ruling says.

On May 15, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov assessed Medvedchuk's likely swap for Ukrainian citizens held in Russian prisons. "Decisions on the swap are made by President of Ukraine. I think, if there is such an opportunity, we will gladly do it," he said.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko