The Embassy of the United States in Ukraine has declared support for the decision taken by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine to impose sanctions against MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk, Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally in Ukraine.

"We support Ukraine's efforts to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity through sanctions. Viktor Medvedchuk has been under U.S. sanctions since 2014 for undermining Ukraine's security, territorial integrity, and democratic institutions," the diplomats wrote on Facebook.

The National Security and Defense Council at its meeting on Friday, February 19, imposed a package of sanctions on MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk.

A total of 19 companies, five aircraft, and eight individuals, citizens of Russia and Ukraine, have been sanctioned in the latest move, including Medvedchuk's wife Oksana Marchenko.

Author: UNIAN