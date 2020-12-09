During the visit, Kuleba will meet, in particular, with President-elect Maia Sandu and Minister for Foreign Affairs and European Integration Aureliu Ciocoi.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will pay a working visit to the Republic of Moldova on December 9-10, 2020.

"The visit will confirm the readiness of Ukraine and Moldova to open a new page in bilateral relations following the recent presidential elections in Moldova," as reported on the ministry's website.

They will discuss mutual support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and Moldova, development of bilateral economic cooperation, strengthening regional security, as well as cooperation within international organizations.

Candidate from the Action and Solidarity Party, former Prime Minister Maia Sandu won the presidential election runoff in Moldova on November 15. Her rival was the then-incumbent head of state, Igor Dodon.

Maia Sandu has reaffirmed her position on supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine in relation to Crimea.

The president-elect has also called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from the country's Transnistria region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Maia Sandu to visit Ukraine.

Author: UNIAN