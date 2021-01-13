Russians show aggression, rudeness and maneuvering at the talks on Donbas.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said Russians show aggression, rudeness and maneuvering at the talks on Donbas.

"We have two live tracks where we can communicate with them. The first is the advisors to the leaders of the Normandy format. The second is the Trilateral Contact Group. If we bring them together, these negotiations have everything: aggression, rudeness, maneuvering," he told the Ukrainian online news outlet Obozrevatel.

The latest round of talks of political advisors to the Normandy Four leaders took place in Berlin on January 12.

Ukraine at the meeting of political advisors was represented by Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, while Russia was represented by Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Dmitry Kozak.

The previous meeting of advisors was held on September 11, 2020.

Author: UNIAN