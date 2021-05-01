Ukraine expresses solidarity with EU nationals banned from entering Russia – MFA

This decision is further proof that Russia keeps waging a hybrid aggression against the democratic world.

Ukraine expresses its solidarity with eight European Union nationals banned from entering the Russian territory. "Ukraine expresses its solidarity with the eight European Union nationals whom the Russian Federation has groundlessly banned from entering Russian territory. This decision is further proof that Russia keeps waging a hybrid aggression against the democratic world," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine wrote on Twitter on May 1, 2021. Read also MFA Ukraine praises EP Resolution on Russia Background On April 30, 2021, Russia imposed an entry ban on President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, Berlin chief state prosecutor Jörg Raupach, and six other citizens of EU nations.

Russia also blacklisted chairman of Latvia's E-media Council Ivars Āboliņš; chief of Latvia's State Language Center Māris Baltiņš; member of the French delegation to PACE Jacques Maire; chief of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Protection and Security Division at the Swedish Defense Research Agency Asa Scott; Director General of Estonia's Language Inspectorate Ilmar Tomusk; and Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova. Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila

If you see a spelling error on our site, select it and press Ctrl+Enter