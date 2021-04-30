The U.S. Secretary of State is expected to arrive in Kyiv next week.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has elaborated on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's upcoming visit.

The key agenda includes security issues, as well as energy sector. The foreign minister also hopes for U.S. assistance in carrying out reforms in Ukraine, he said in an interview for RFE/RL's Ukrainian service.

Kuleba noted the intensification of communication between the two countries.

Read alsoU.S. Secretary of State Blinken to visit Ukraine next week – media"We've had a lot of conversations. I don't remember the history of Ukraine having so many contacts with the United States at all levels within such a short period of time. Both by the president and the defense minister, as well as my contacts and [those of] the head of the President's Office. That is, the background is very well prepared... we will have a substantive conversation with the Secretary of State," the minister said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit the capital city of Kyiv next week as he announced in an interview for the U.S. TV channel.

His arrival is reportedly connected with a bilateral meeting of the U.S. and Russian presidents, which is scheduled in a few weeks.

More news reports

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila