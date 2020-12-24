The government is yet to approve the document.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine has completed the drafting of a foreign policy strategy toward Asian countries.

"The Asia strategy has been completed. It has been developed, and de facto it is already being implemented. It is not easy to work in this region, but there are a lot of positive shifts. We are moving forward. The only reason why you haven't yet seen the approved public document on this matter, and de facto the strategy has not become such de jure, lies purely in the bureaucratic plane," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during an online briefing on Thursday, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

Read alsoFM Kuleba: Ukraine's short-term goal in relations with Russia to achieve "peaceful coexistence""The fact is that with the adoption of the National Security Strategy, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry was instructed to prepare a strategy for Ukraine's foreign policy as a basic document, from which sectoral strategies, such as the Asia one, should follow. And therefore we have developed such a document, submitted it for government approval, and as soon as the cabinet approves this general strategy, we will be able to immediately release the Asia Strategy as [part of] a developing general strategy of foreign policy," the minister added.

Author: UNIAN