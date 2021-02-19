Today the country marks seven years since the beginning of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine has urged the Russian Federation to stop its aggression and withdraw troops and weapons from the occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas.

"Ukraine demands that Russia stop its aggression, return to the framework of international law, and withdraw from the occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, and in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," according to the Foreign Ministry's statement entitled "On Seven Years since the Beginning of Russia's Armed Aggression against Ukraine."

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine has radically changed the geopolitical situation in Europe and in the whole world. The standing of international law and the entire system of European and world security has been severely undermined. The international community has condemned Russia's actions in various documents adopted by such international organizations as the United Nations, the OSCE, and the Council of Europe. Dozens of countries imposed sanctions on Russia because of its violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity," it said.

Read alsoMaidan anniversary: Yanukovych again dubs Revolution of Dignity 'coup'The diplomats also call on the international community to increase political and sanctions pressure on Russia to make the Russian authorities end the occupation of the currently held Ukrainian territories, release prisoners of war and political prisoners, and abide by international court rulings.

"We are convinced that through joint efforts, including within the framework of the Crimean Platform, we will not only restore Ukraine's territorial integrity, but also strengthen the authority of international law, and ensure the return of peace and stability onto the European continent. And the Russian Federation will be held fully responsible for all crimes committed against Ukraine and its citizens," the statement says.

Russian occupation of Crimea

Russia occupied Ukraine's Crimea in March 2014 after its troops had seized the peninsula. An illegal referendum was held amid the aggressive takeover on the issue of the peninsula's accession to Russia. De-facto Crimean authorities claimed that 96.77% of the Crimean population had allegedly supported the move.

On March 18, 2014, the so-called agreement on the accession of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol to the Russian Federation was signed off in the Kremlin.

Western powers never recognized the seizure of Crimea and imposed sanctions on Russia over aggression against Ukraine.

Ukraine's parliament voted to designate February 20, 2014, as the official date for the start of the temporary occupation of Crimea.

The Russian Federation supplies weapons and sends mercenaries and its regular troops to occupied Donbas.

The hostilities in Luhansk and Donetsk regions have been going on since mid-April 2014.

Author: UNIAN