This refers to countering Russia's aggressive actions.

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Yenin says Ukraine wants to intensify military and security cooperation with Japan.

"The scale of the financial assistance provided by the Japanese government since the declaration of independence is impressive. As of today, it is more than US$3 billion. But I would like to note Ukraine would like to consider itself not only a recipient of assistance. We have something to offer our Japanese partners, and, first of all, we would like to be a stable partner in the field of security, in the field of countering new threats that have arisen to mankind today: this is the COVID pandemic, this is global warming, this is also countering the aggressive actions of individual players in the international arena. First of all, I mean the Russian Federation, but I would not like to mention only this country," he said at the forum "Asian Strategy in Action. The role of Ukrainian-Japanese cooperation" organized by the New Europe Center, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

Thus, Ukraine wants to "fill military and security cooperation with deeper practical content," the official said.

Read alsoUkroboronprom, UAE's companies strike deals worth over US$1 blnYenin said the issue of intensifying consultations between the Defense Ministries of two countries had been discussed at one of the last meetings with Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Takashi Kurai.

"We also talked about the extremely great prospects for cooperation and mutually beneficial exchange of experience on countering cyber threats, and I am very happy that all these things find a sincere response in the hearts of the Japanese government," Yenin said.

The diplomat also expressed confidence in the possibility of combining different potentials of Ukraine and Japan, in particular, the scientific, technological and financial potential from the Japanese side, as well as a favorable geographical position (proximity to the European Union) and natural resources from the Ukrainian side.

Yenin thanked the Japanese government for the continued support of Ukraine in the international arena, support for the sanctions regimes, as well as assistance in reform issues.

Author: UNIAN