Slovakia realized Ukraine must address the issues of Russian occupation of Crimea and the war in Donbas, at the same time implementing reform.

Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Ivan Korcok has assured that his country will support reform in Ukraine toward future integration into the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

"We will do our best to help Ukraine implement its complex reforms, which are a prerequisite for a gradual improvement in people's wellbeing, as well as toward future integration of Ukraine into European and Euro-Atlantic structures," Korcok told a joint presser wit Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on February 16, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

Read alsoStoltenberg reiterates: 'NATO's door remains open' for UkraineThe Slovak minister added that, besides helping Ukraine during the coronavirus pandemic, Slovakia has since 2014 supported the country through projects worth over EUR 9 million.

"Our neighborly relations are not burdened with any unresolved political issues, and Slovakia sincerely wants Ukraine to be stable, democratic, and prosperous," Korcok said.

Also, the top diplomat expressed understanding of the complexity of the situation in which Ukraine has found itself.

"On the one hand, you must address the external hybrid aggression and occupation of Crimea, the conflict in Donbas, and on the other hand, more importantly, you must move forward on the issue of transformation and reform. And I'd like to reiterate that Ukraine is can always rely on Slovakia in this process," the minister said.

Separately, Korcok noted that Slovakia is interested in clear and reliable legal relations in Ukraine to ensure the inflow of investment.

Author: UNIAN