The minister says Ukraine is a very important partner for the United States.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says that a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will not radically change the situation in Ukraine.

He announced this in an interview for Radio NV shared on SoundCloud, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

In particular, he was asked whether Biden's meeting with Putin could fundamentally change the situation with regard to Ukraine.

"[It] couldn't. Because it's way too difficult," Kuleba said.

The minister said it was worth looking back at the time when Donald Trump became U.S. President, and then many said that "it's all over, we are definitely done now, there will be a game-changing deal between Putin and Trump, they will immediately agree on everything."

"President Trump indeed wanted to reboot relations with Russia, but it is a very big simplification, and I would even say primitivization of foreign policy to consider that it is possible: a) to agree on everything within one meeting, b) for the United States, frankly speaking, to give up on Ukraine. Because the game is much more complicated and Ukraine is a very important partner for the United States, so I am absolutely confident and do not react to any conspiracy theories that Armageddon is approaching," he said.

Biden and Putin meeting: Facts

On April 13, 2021, Putin and Biden had a phone call. According to the White House's press service, Biden put forward the idea of holding a Russian-American summit "in a third country in the coming months." Later, the American leader clarified that he had invited his Russian counterpart to meet in Europe this summer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised a possible meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States.

Finland says it is ready to host the two presidents' meeting.

Translation: Akulenko Olena