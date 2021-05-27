Flights between Ukraine and Belarus have been terminated, so the Ukrainian delegation will not even be able to get there.

First President of independent Ukraine, Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas Leonid Kravchuk says Ukraine will look for a new negotiation platform on Donbas since it is impossible now to get to the Belarusian capital, Minsk, which previously hosted the peace talks.

He told Ukraina 24 TV channel that Belarus was becoming Russia's satellite.

Read alsoZelensky orders halt to air traffic with Belarus"Such a situation in Belarus may affect the processes taking place inside Ukraine and the situation in Donbas. We will closely monitor the situation at the borders not only with Russia, but also with Belarus," he said.

"We will no longer have flights to Belarus, so we will not even be able to get there. Thus, given the current situation, the dictatorial behavior demonstrated by self-proclaimed President of Belarus [Alexander] Lukashenko, it is clear that we cannot even consider the issue of the negotiation site – the Minsk platform. We will definitely look for a new venue," the official added.

Kravchuk said Ukraine would address all parties to the negotiations, especially the OSCE, to find a new platform.

