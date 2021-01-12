The Presidential Council is a new permanent format of high-level dialogue and a mechanism for coordinating and monitoring the implementation of topical cooperation issues.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu have agreed to establish the Presidential Council.

"The presidents of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova have decided to establish the Presidential Council as a new permanent format of high-level dialogue and a mechanism for coordinating and monitoring the implementation of topical cooperation issues," according to a joint statement by two presidents posted by the Ukrainian president's press service.

Read alsoZelensky on Moldova president's visit to Kyiv: Beginning of new relations between statesThe officials also underscore the joint intention of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova to resume a high-level dialogue and attach a dynamic nature to it, create the necessary preconditions for strategic bilateral cooperation in the interests of our states and nations.

"We highlight the common interest in launching new infrastructure projects, facilitating transit and transportation, developing tourism and other areas of mutual interest," the document says.

Sandu's visit to Ukraine

Candidate from the Action and Solidarity Party, former Prime Minister Maia Sandu won the presidential elections in November 2020.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited Sandu to visit Ukraine.

On December 10, Sandu confirmed her visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, in January 2021 would become the first foreign trip after her inauguration.

Author: UNIAN