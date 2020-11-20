She says she has repeatedly expressed respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Moldova's president-elect Maia Sandu has reaffirmed her position on supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine in relation to Crimea.

Sandu spoke about this in an interview for the European Pravda media outlet. She noted that as Prime Minister of Moldova, she repeatedly spoke about respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"I stated it last time we spoke about it [in 2016] and I will state it today: Crimea is part of Ukraine. I do respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. This is something that I've stated several times including when I was prime minister, and I'll continue to state when I become officially the president of Moldova," she said.

Sandu also commented on statements made by the incumbent President of Moldova, Igor Dodon, on Crimea, stating that "there is no explanation for the nonsense that the President of Moldova said and did over the past four years."

Incumbent Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko refused to meet with Dodon because of his statements that occupied Crimea "belongs to the Russian Federation."

Moldova's 2020 presidential elections

The second round of presidential elections took place in Moldova on November 15.

Candidate from the Action and Solidarity Party, former Prime Minister Maia Sandu won the elections. Her rival was the incumbent head of state, Igor Dodon.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already invited Sandu to visit Ukraine.

Author: UNIAN