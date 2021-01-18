He says investors are under pressure in Ukraine.

President of Ukrainian privately-owned conglomerate DCH, businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky says the Central Investigation Department of the SBU Security Service of Ukraine has summoned him for questioning on January 19-22 as a witness in the case related to Ukraine's aerospace giant Motor Sich.

Read alsoChina's Skyrizon, Ukraine's DCH Group reapply to AMCU to have stake purchase in Motor Sich approved"It is a case of PJSC Motor Sich shares of which belong to the DCH investment portfolio and which DCH is planning to develop," he said in a statement published on DCH's website on January 18.

Yaroslavsky assured that he would arrive at the indicated address on the very first of the listed days, that is January 19, 2021.

"At the same time, I am greatly perplexed by the articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, according to which the SBU will receive my testimony, i.e. Article 14 'Criminal Offense Preparation,' Article 111 'High Treason,' and Article 113 'Subversive activity,'" he said.

"In PJSC Motor Sich's case, those who do not allow its shareholders to enter the enterprise and do not convene a general meeting of shareholders could give more information. Those whose actions led to the dismissal of almost 10,000 workers, destroying their families' livelihood. As well as those involved in unjustified seizure of shares, making unjust decisions, and sabotaging permits' issuance. I believe it would make sense to call all of them but not as witnesses," he summed up.

With regard to the summons for questioning, Yaroslavsky noted the intimidation of businesses and pressure on investors.

