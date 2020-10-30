The agency says this became possible due to decisions taken by the president and the government.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has restored public access to the state register of government officials' electronic declarations after a relevant order was issued by the Cabinet of Ministers.

This was reported by the NACP's press service. The registry is available here.

The NACP said this had become possible thanks to the decision of the president and the government. The government's decision will also allow the NACP to conduct special checks and unblock the appointment of heads of government and local governments.

"This is the first step towards restoring an effective corruption prevention system in Ukraine. This is an important signal from the president and the government, despite the attempts of the Constitutional Court to usurp power in the country, the anti-corruption system should not be destroyed to please the enemies of Ukraine," NACP chief Oleksandr Novikov said in a comment on the decision.

Constitutional Court's controversial decision on illegal enrichment: Facts

On October 27, the Constitutional Court ruled on a motion filed by 47 legislators to repeal Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code, which provides for criminal liability for inaccurate asset declaration by government officials.

The Constitutional Court also recognized the provisions of laws on the verification of officials' e-declarations as unconstitutional and deprived the National Agency on Corruption Prevention of the authority to check asset declarations and identify conflicts of interest.

The Constitutional Court, by its decision, blocked the NACP's access to the state registers necessary for conducting special checks on declarations of candidates nominated for top positions in the government. Without such vetting, no head of a government agency could be appointed officially.

On October 28, the NACP closed access to the State E-Declarations Register.

On October 28, the Constitutional Court published the text of the respective decision adopted by its Grand Chamber, composed of 15 judges.

The National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said that pursuant to the Constitutional Court's decision, all cases of inaccurate declaration of assets would be closed, and government officials convicted of abuse would thus evade liability.

On October 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky gave instructions at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to immediately table a bill in parliament that provides for the restoration of the integrity of legal proceedings in the Constitutional Court.

Author: UNIAN