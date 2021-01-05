The doctrine is expected to be developed jointly with American and Canadian counterparts.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry has announced that the country's National Guard is set to develop a doctrine based on principles applied in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Representatives of the Doctrine and Education Advisory Group (DEAG) held a seminar on the development of the National Guard's institutional doctrine, taking into account NATO's approaches to military formations.

The event was attended by envoys from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), the Ukrainian ministry's press service wrote on Facebook on January 4.

Read alsoStefanishyna: Ukraine to reinforce integration into EU, NATO in 2021A DEAG representative noted that the National Guard of Ukraine has a number of documents that define its activities, a concept, and planning at different levels. However, it has no doctrine used in military structures of NATO Allies, defining the role of military authorities, commanders, as well as procedures and principles of interaction within the structure at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels to manage day-to-day routine and ensure preparation for further tasks.

It's important that the National Guard's doctrine does not contradict national regulations, both in terms of defense and security, being compatible with the partner countries' doctrines, the representative added.

The start of the elaboration of such a doctrine with the participation of the U.S. and Canadian counterparts is scheduled for early 2021, the press service said.

Ukraine and NATO: Related

Author: UNIAN