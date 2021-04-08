Peach commended Ukraine for its commitment to major reforms whilst defending its citizens and sovereign territory from aggression over the last seven years.

Chairman of the NATO Military Committee and senior military advisor to the Secretary General, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach has named the major reforms to bring Ukraine closer to the Alliance.

As part of a long-planned visit to Kyiv on April 6-7, 2021, Peach met with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak, as reported on the NATO's website.

Read alsoU.S. Embassy: Reforming SBU key step on path to NATOThey discussed the security situation in and around Ukraine, Ukraine's enhanced opportunities partnership with NATO, and the progress of Ukraine's security and defence reforms. Air Chief Marshal Peach commended Ukraine for its commitment to major reforms whilst defending its citizens and sovereign territory from aggression over the last seven years.

"We welcome Ukraine's efforts to implement major reforms. This momentum needs to continue, in order to consolidate Ukraine's democratic institutions, strengthen the rule of law, fight against corruption, and continue reforming its security and defence sector. These reforms are essential to bring Ukraine closer to its Euro-Atlantic partners," Air Chief Marshal Peach said.

Ukraine-NATO: Background

On June 12, 2020, the North Atlantic Council recognized Ukraine as an Enhanced Opportunities Partner.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine would benefit from enhanced access to interoperability program and exercises, and more sharing of information, including lessons learned.

On February 25, 2021, the NATO Secretary General during a phone call reminded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of the importance of implementing reforms.

On February 9, Stoltenberg said Ukraine needed to focus on reform to get closer to NATO, whose "door remains open," including to strengthen democratic institutions, fight corruption, and introduce democratic political control over the Armed Forces.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila