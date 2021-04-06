NATO remains vigilant and continues monitoring the situation.

NATO warns Russia against escalating the situation in Ukraine amid the movement of Russian troops toward the Ukrainian border and ongoing ceasefire violations in Donbas.

"NATO will continue to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We remain vigilant and continue monitoring the situation very closely," a NATO representative told the German media outlet WELT, as reported by the Ukrainian media outlet European Pravda.

He added that "destabilizing measures by Russia undermine all efforts to de-escalate tensions within the ceasefire agreement of July 27, 2020, concluded with the participation of the OSCE."

Read alsoZelensky expects NATO Allies to help Ukraine achieve MAPThe representative reiterated the NATO ambassadors held a meeting in Brussels on April 1 to exchange views on the current security situation in the Black Sea region.

"The Allies share concerns about Russia's large-scale military activities in and around Ukraine. The Allies are also concerned that Russia has violated the ceasefire since July 2020, which resulted in the deaths of four Ukrainian soldiers last week," he said.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila