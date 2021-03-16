Earlier, President Zelensky expressed hope that the aid package approved in 2016 would be expanded.

NATO this year is set to review the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine that was approved back in 2016.

That's according to the annual report by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

NATO invested in its practical support to Ukraine through 16 different programmes under the Comprehensive Assistance Package.

In 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the NATO-Ukraine Professional Development Programme delivered training courses to hundreds of Ukrainian professionals from across the government working in the area of Euro-Atlantic integration. The Military Career Transition Programme continued to support Ukraine in further developing the institutional capacities of the Ministry for Veteran Affairs of Ukraine.

"Work is also underway to prepare for the upcoming review of the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine to better align this package with Ukraine's current requirements," the report says, adding that the review will be finalized in 2021.

Background

On July 9, 2016, within the framework of NATO's Warsaw Summit, a Comprehensive Assistance Package was approved for Ukraine.

The Package covers over 40 areas where the Alliance provides support to Ukraine in defense and security sectors.

In a joint communique, participants in the summit said the assistance package was aimed at consolidating and enhancing NATO's support to Ukraine, including by tailored capability and capacity building measures for the security and defense sector, which will contribute to enhancing Ukraine's resilience against a wide array of threats, including hybrid threats.

On October 31, 2019, President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope that the Allies would expand the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine.

Reporting by UNIAN