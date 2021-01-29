Stoltenberg earlier noted Russia's threatening moves toward its neighbors.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called on Allies to increase their defense expenditures.

"The Secretary General urged Allies to continue to increase defence spending, invest in modern capabilities and to ensure our military remained ready to deal with challenges such as Russia’s aggressive actions, terrorism and the risks posed by the rise of China," says a statement by Stuart Peach, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee.

Read alsoRussia deploys Bastion coastal defense missile system in occupied CrimeaIn late 2020, Stoltenberg said he saw no imminent military threat to NATO coming from Russia, at the same time noting that Russia threatens its neighbors and tries to meddle in democratic processes.

Global defense spending

In 2020, defense-related expenditures worldwide were up 1.9%. This was the seventh year of such growth, the analysts with Jane's reported. The highest rise in defense spending last year was seen in Europe (+5.6%), as per kommersant.

Author: UNIAN