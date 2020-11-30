According to the expert, it is necessary to develop competent communication with those countries that do not yet want to hear about the MAP for Ukraine so that they want to discuss this issue.

Director of the New Europe Center Alyona Getmanchuk has said Ukraine may get the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP) in 2023 if several conditions are met.

"I think we may look forward to getting the MAP in 2023. This will end the first period of Ukraine's participation in the NATO Enhanced Opportunities Program, a certain assessment will be made," she told the Ukrainian media outlet European Pravda.

"If we can demonstrate that we are using this status effectively, if by that time we have implemented at least one or two annual national programs effectively, if we show there is a real desire to implement, but not to announce only at the level of declarations, this is absolutely realistic in 2023," Getmanchuk said.

Read alsoLaw on Intelligence required by NATO comes into forceAccording to the expert, it is also necessary to develop competent communication with those countries that do not yet want to hear about the MAP for Ukraine so that they want to discuss this issue.

