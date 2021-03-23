The key priority is internal reforms and transformations in the country.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna has outlined three priorities for Ukraine's rapprochement with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

She made the comment during an online briefing on March 23, as reported by an UNIAN correspondent.

Read alsoNATO to review Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

"The first [priority] is internal reforms and transformations," she said.

Gaining the Enhanced Opportunities Partner status by Ukraine has imposed additional obligations on the country. "Any issues related to NATO membership lie in the realm of domestic reforms," she said.

This refers to additional changes in the legislation, the completion of the reform in the SBU Security Service of Ukraine, the adoption of the draft law on state secrets and a number of other bills that are now under consideration by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, or are being developed by the government.

"I'd call the political consensus of the Alliance countries as the second element. And this is also a big job we're doing with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the President's Office and Members of Parliament, trying to mobilize [the activities] in the respective capitals," Stefanishyna added.

"And the third very important issue is related to the political stability and agreement between different political forces. I believe, this issue, along with Euro-Atlantic integration, is a key point for support by citizens," she stressed.

Background

On February 9, 2021, Stoltenberg stressed that Ukraine's approach to NATO membership depends on the success of reforms. In particular, Ukraine should strengthen democratic institutions, fight corruption, and introduce democratic, political control over the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On February 25, 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky informed Stoltenberg about Ukraine's desire to get the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP).

On March 5, 2021, Stefanishyna said at least 14 of the 30 NATO allied member states were ready to switch to implementation of the "open door policy" for Ukraine.

Reporting by UNIAN