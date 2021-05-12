Kyiv is already making a great contribution to collective security, the deputy prime minister emphasized.

Ukraine will join NATO, while the only remaining question is about the terms of such accession, believes Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

"Ukraine will be a member of NATO, this has already been confirmed by the secretary general and, in particular, by American, French and German colleagues," Stefanishyna told Ukraine 24.

Of course, this is a quite lengthy process. For example, North Macedonia has been moving towards the implementation of the MAP [Membership Action Plan] alone for almost 20 years. It's only today that we're starting a discourse on obtaining the MAP – this work will last several years, but at the same time we're making a great contribution to collective security, we're taking part in virtually all existing NATO exercises, increasing compatibility of our military units with those of NATO, joining the efforts to shape a NATO strategy for the Black Sea security," the deputy prime minister noted.

Read alsoPutin's ex-advisor suggests direction of possible Russian invasion of UkraineAccording to Stefanishyna, the process of Euro-Atlantic integration is already underway and it cannot be stopped.

"A political decision will be made," she claimed. "I'm sure that [this will happen] in the coming years, although not everything depends on Ukraine because there's already confirmation that we will be NATO members. Therefore, it's important that we are now starting this work, political negotiations," the deputy PM added.

Related coverage

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko