The ANP is aimed at implementing the country's strategic course toward gaining full membership in NATO.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved the regulation on annual national programs under the auspices of the Ukraine-NATO Commission.

"The regulation determines the procedure for the development, monitoring, and evaluation of progress in the implementation of the Annual National Program," according to Presidential Decree No. 72/2021 of February 24.

The regulation also notes that "The annual national program is a systemic document that is developed annually, defining the reforms that need to be implemented in Ukraine to achieve the criteria for NATO membership determined by the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP), adopted at the meeting of heads of state - members of the North Atlantic Council of the Alliance (April 24, 1999, Washington)."

At the same time, the Annual National Program is aimed at implementing the state's strategic course toward gaining full membership in NATO.

Within the framework of the program, the Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to annually ensure the development of a draft annual national program under the auspices of the Ukraine-NATO Commission for a year in line with the Regulation, to approve efforts toward the ANP implementation and efficacy indicators, to coordinate central executive authorities and other state bodies to monitor and evaluate progress in the ANP implementation and regularly inform the public about it.

In addition, the central executive authorities and other state bodies involved in the ANP implementation are instructed to brief the Foreign Ministry and the Government Office for the Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration on the ANP implementation progress quarterly by the 25th of the last month of the reporting period. Also, twice a year, it is instructed to provide information on progress of the ANP implementation, as well as annually until September 15 to deliver a brief analytical report, to the NATO International Secretariat ahead of an assessment visit of NATO experts. The report shall contain information on key achievements, identified problems, and ways to overcome them.

Reporting by UNIAN