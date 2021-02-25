Сooperation with NATO is "extremely important" for Ukraine, president stressed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP) Ukraine's immediate goal.

"Pleased to hear from [NATO Secretary General] Jens Stoltenberg that the door of NATO is open for Ukraine. Grateful that you personally & the NATO members support us in NATO membership aspirations. Our immediate goal is MAP. We are serious about reforms, as they are first of all enhancing our defense sector," the president wrote on Twitter on February 25, 2021.

According to Zelensky, cooperation with NATO is extremely important for Ukraine.

"We are reinforcing our army by adhering to Alliance's standards, sharing practical experience, developing strategic partnership and friendship," he tweeted.

Today, during a phone talk, Stoltenberg reminded Zelensky of the importance of reforms.

On February 9, Stoltenberg stressed that Ukraine's approach to NATO membership depends on the success of reforms. In particular, Ukraine should strengthen democratic institutions, fight corruption, and introduce democratic political control over the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Reporting by UNIAN