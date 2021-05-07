NATO leaders are expected to start discussing prospects for Ukraine's NATO Membership Action Plan.

There is no confirmation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's participation in the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14, during which it is planned to discuss the issue of providing Ukraine with a NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP).

The press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine informed UNIAN about this, citing a statement by Chief of Zelensky's Staff Andriy Yermak.

The agenda of the summit of presidents and ministers from 30 NATO member states will be announced closer to June 14, the day when the event is to begin in Brussels.

Ukraine and NATO

On June 8, 2020, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg launched the NATO 2030 initiative. According to him, this provides for an opportunity to reconsider the Alliance's future in a decade and the way it will continue to maintain security in an increasingly unstable world.

On October 21, 2020, Stoltenberg announced that the Alliance would consult with Ukraine and Georgia on the formation of a vision for the NATO 2030 strategy.

The NATO 2030 strategy development expert group recommends strengthening relations with Ukraine. NATO's Secretary General noted that he would continue consultations on the NATO 2030 strategy, and then prepare recommendations for NATO leaders.

In April 2021, Stoltenberg said that the summit is a "unique opportunity to reinforce NATO as the enduring embodiment of the bond between Europe and North America." According to him, summit discussions will focus on "Russia's aggressive actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber attacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, the security impact of climate change, and the rise of China."

President Zelensky, in turn, expressed the hope that the participants in the NATO summit would give a signal for giving a NATO MAP to Ukraine.

Reporting by Akulenko Olena