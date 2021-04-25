The drill, set to be held in the western Mediterranean, is scheduled for late 2021.

Ukraine's Naval Forces Command took part in the inaugural conference of the Turkish Navy exercise Dogu Akdeniz 2021 ("Eastern Mediterranean - 2021").

Ukrainian units will be involved in the said exercises, the country's defense ministry reports.

Read alsoTurkey supports Ukraine's prospects for membership in NATOThe conference discussed the issues of defining the general concept of training routing, agreeing on the composition of forces, planned to be involved.

Representatives of the Ukrainian Navy discussed the format of Ukrainian participation, in particular, the involvement of Navy offices in the work of the exercise's multinational headquarters, as well as their training onboard the Turkish Navy's ADA class (MILGEM) corvettes.

Ukraine-Turkey ties

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko