The sanction list has not been published yet.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree to enact a decision taken by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine on January 28, 2021, on the introduction of new personal sanctions.

This was reported on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

At the same time, the sanctions list was not made public, and one clause of the NSDC decision is classified.

"Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall inform the relevant authorities of the European Union, the United States of America and other states about the imposition of sanctions and request similar restrictive measures," the NSDC's document says.

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov will be in charge of the implementation of the NSDC decision.

The decree became effective on the day of its publication.

Sanctions imposed by Ukraine: Known facts

At its meeting on January 27, the Ukrainian government initiated the introduction of sanctions against Russian airlines that, in violation of Ukrainian legislation, carry out flights to Russia-occupied Crimea.

In keeping with the procedure, sanctions lists in Ukraine shall be endorsed by the NSDC and enacted by the President of Ukraine.

At the moment, there are 786 legal entities and 1,759 individuals on the Ukrainian sanction list.

