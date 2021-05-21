Ukrainian lawmakers have appealed to their American counterparts from both chambers of Congress.

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has called on the United States to do everything to stop the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project by applying sanctions.

Ukrainian legislators have appealed to the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate of the 117th United States Congress to intensify efforts to strengthen energy security of Ukraine and Europe by imposing sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

Some 292 lawmakers voted for the relevant appeal.

The Verkhovna Rada calls on the House of Representatives and the Senate of the U.S. Congress to use all the available tools provided for by the U.S. legislation to completely and irreversibly stop the construction of the gas pipeline as part of the Nord Stream 2 project by applying blocking sanctions against all participants in this Russian geopolitical project, including Nord Stream AG.

The appeal says the Nord Stream 2 geopolitical project is Russia's another attempt to use energy as a hybrid warfare tool, which directly threatens energy security of both Ukraine and Europe, and also violates the principles of the EU Energy Union on diversifying energy sources, routes, and suppliers in the gas sector.

The appeal notes the construction of the gas pipeline is aimed at bypassing the territory of Ukraine, creating a mechanism of leverage over Ukraine and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, undermining Trans-Atlantic unity, dividing Europe, and increasing the dependence of EU countries on Russian gas supplies.

At the same time, it is noted that Gazprom is fully controlled by the government of the Russian Federation, which is carrying out armed aggression against Ukraine, has occupied part of the sovereign territory of Ukraine, and organized systemic repression against the civilian population in these territories.

The appeal notes that Ukrainian and international courts are considering several cases on the involvement of Russian officials in masterminding terrorist acts, committing crimes against humanity and war crimes on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, these are the facts of the illegal seizure of oil and gas production enterprises in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, as well as the supply of gas to illegal armed groups and terrorist organizations.

"Concentration of Russian pipelines in the Baltic Sea may give Russia a pretext to pro-actively protect Nord Stream 2: starting with formal procedures for controlling the navigation in the Baltic Sea, and then, as in the case of Ukraine, more aggressive behavior, such as blocking ships and influencing trade in the region," the appeal says.

The Verkhovna Rada stresses the implementation of Nord Stream 2 will finally give a free hand to the Russian Federation and allow further military invasion of eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian parliament expresses concern that the U.S. State Department's May 19 Congress report and proposed additional sanctions include no action against Nord Stream 2's operator, Nord Stream AG.

"We are convinced the only long-term mechanism for ensuring that Russia doesn't use Nord Stream 2 as an energy weapon is to fully block the possibility of its completion and commissioning," the appeal says.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko