Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said the United States and Great Britain may be attracted to the Normandy format of negotiations on Donbas if all its participants agree on.

"I've heard about this since 2014. As they say, if there is nothing to talk about, let's talk about changing the Normandy format. But I propose to treat things as they come in. Changes to the Normandy format require the consent of all its participants. Undoubtedly, even more active involvement of the United States in the issue of ending Russian aggression and the end of occupation of our territories will be very useful and effective.But in what format it may take place is a matter of diplomacy," he told the Ukrainian online news outlet Obozrevatel in an interview.

The latest round of talks of political advisors to the Normandy Four leaders took place in Berlin on January 12.

Ukraine at the meeting of political advisors was represented by Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, while Russia was represented by Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Dmitry Kozak.

The previous meeting of advisors was held on September 11, 2020.

