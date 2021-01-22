The latest round of Normandy advisers' talks was hosted by Berlin on January 12.

A video conference of political advisers to the Normandy Four leaders, which was scheduled for today, January 22, has been rescheduled tentatively for January 27.

"The meeting has been postponed, tentatively for January 27," Daria Zarivnaya, press secretary of Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, told UNIAN.

Read also Kravchuk invites OSCE to develop single document of proposals for Donbas settlement Normandy Four advisers' meeting

On January 12, Berlin hosted the latest round of talks of political advisers to the Normandy Four leaders.

Ukraine was represented by Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, while Deputy Head of Putin's Administration Dmitry Kozak acted on behalf of Russia.

The Ukrainian side focused on security issues, including on strengthening the respective component of the agreements.

The sides addressed all the issues on the agenda – from security to humanitarian ones. It is noted that the discussion was not an easy one, albeit constructive. As a result, all sides noted the importance of observing the ceasefire in Donbas.

A break in the negotiations was originally announced until Friday, January 22.

Author: UNIAN