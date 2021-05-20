The president says Ukraine will continue to follow the Normandy format agenda.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that France and Germany have somewhat weakened their positions in relation to Russia.

The president announced this at a press conference on the results of his two years in office, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

According to Zelensky, the situation in Donbas has stabilized over the past six to seven months.

Read alsoZelensky offers to involve U.S., UK, Canada in Normandy talks"We understand we will continue to follow the Normandy format. I had a video meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron with the participation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. I feel their support. I believe they should support [Ukraine] stronger. They are aware of my opinion, I'm very open with them. I believe they have recently somewhat weakened their positions in relation to Russia," Zelensky said.

