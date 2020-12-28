The event could be hosted by Berlin.

A meeting of advisers to Normandy Four leaders is planned to be held in January 2021.

This was announced by head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak during a meeting with journalists, according to the Novosti Donbassa media outlet.

Read alsoRazumkov names three key challenges for parliament in early 2021

The advisers' meeting could be hosted by Berlin, Germany.

Yermak also said that mine clearance efforts at 19 agreed sites in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, would start early next year. According to him, four new sites for the disengagement of forces and equipment have also been agreed.

Background

The Normandy format is a type of meetings in a quadripartite format, involving Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia, where issues of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine are discussed.

The name of the format comes from the meeting of the heads of the four states, which first took place on June 6, 2014, in the town of Benouville, the Normandy region in northwestern France.

Author: UNIAN