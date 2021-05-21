Ukraine's minister is not in contact with his Russian counterpart.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is trying to shun a meeting at the level of foreign ministers of the Normandy Four countries – Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this in an interview for Radio NV shared on SoundCloud, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

According to him, he has no contact with Lavrov.

"No, nothing has changed. We continue to try with my French and German colleagues to assemble a Normandy format at the ministerial level, but Sergei Lavrov is a sufficiently professional diplomat to avoid this meeting in a very elegant and beautiful way," Kuleba said.

Previous developments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that France and Germany have somewhat weakened their positions in relation to Russia. "We know that we will go ahead with the Normandy format. I had a video meeting with President [of France Emmanuel] Macron, which was joined by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. I feel their support. I believe that their support should be greater. They know my opinion, I am very upfront with them. I believe that they have recently weakened their positions in relation to Russia a little," Zelensky said.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Andrei Yermak, in turn, invites counterparts from Germany, France and Russia to hold a meeting of advisers to the Normandy leaders. Yermak also wants to revisit strict adherence to a complete ceasefire and the possibility of holding a meeting of the Normandy leaders.

Translation: Akulenko Olena