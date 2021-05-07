If it does take place, this will be an in-person meeting.

Head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Office Andriy Yermak says that political advisers to the Normandy Four leaders (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) may meet in May.

He announced this after a meeting between President Zelensky and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv on May 6, 2021, according to the presidential press service.

"The Head of the Office of the President also said that the next meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format member states could take place in May and be held in person," it said.

Background

On April 19, 2021, political advisers to the leaders of Normandy Four (Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia) held a conference call as part of the Donbas settlement process.

After the event, Yermak said advisers to the Normandy leaders had agreed to continue coordination of clusters on the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

Earlier, the Chief of Zelensky's Staff said that Ukraine, Germany, and France had developed a clear plan for a peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbas, and were awaiting its approval by the Russian Federation.

Translation: Akulenko Olena