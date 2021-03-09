Kids must start studying English from pre-school years.

Ensuring that the younger Ukrainians master English would be a guarantee of Ukraine's independence, believes Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksiy Danilov

"Unfortunately, for 30 years we have not defined Ukrainian as a primary and fundamental language of our independence. And for 30 years we haven't paid attention to English, which should be a mandatory second language so that we are protected from the attacks we're suffering from on the part of the Russian Federation today," Danilov told the all-Ukrainian forum "Ukraine 30. Culture, media, tourism" in Kyiv, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

Read alsoSBU reacts to Ukraine's map without Crimea, with 'LPR/DPR' posted by pro-Russian MP (Photo)According to Danilov, many Ukrainian politicians and presidents "flirted" with the Russian language, digging a hole in which they have found themselves today.

"And this is being exploited by Russia, which broadcasts its narratives here," he said.

The NSDC secretary added, kids must start studying English from pre-school years.

Related

Reporting by UNIAN